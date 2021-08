Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Income Financial Trust (“Income Financial”) announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial’s website at www.quadravest.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.