In electric vehicle push, Onsemi to buy GT Advanced Technologies for $415 mln

Article content Onsemi said on Wednesday it would buy GT Advanced Technologies, a manufacturer of a key material used in chips for electric vehicles called silicon carbide, for $415 million in cash. The move is a major push further into electric vehicles for Onsemi, which already supplies other automotive chips such as sensors in driver safety systems. Automakers are turning to chips made from silicon carbide for the drivetrains and charging systems in electric vehicles because the material is more energy-efficient than chips made from standard silicon.