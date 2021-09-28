IMVU to integrate Immutable X for NFT gaming By Cointelegraph

Immutable X, the scaling solution for layer-2 NFT protocol Immutable, has penned an agreement with Together Labs to integrate into the platform’s native social metaverse IMVU. The partnership will foster the creation and distribution of NFTs within the game’s virtual ecosystem.
IMVU, pronounced “imm-view,” is a blockchain simulation game akin to The Sims or Second Life in which players can design, inhabit and interact with virtual worlds.
