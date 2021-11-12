Imperial announces plan to accelerate share purchases under normal course issuer bid

CALGARY, Alberta — Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today that it plans to accelerate its share purchases under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB). The current NCIB allows Imperial to repurchase up to five percent of its 711,673,439 outstanding common shares as of June 15, 2021, or a maximum of 35,583,671 shares prior to June 28, 2022. This maximum includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil) outside of, but concurrent with the NCIB to maintain its proportionate share ownership.

Article content

As of the end of October 2021, Imperial had repurchased 11,956,028 shares under the NCIB and from ExxonMobil. By accelerating its purchases, Imperial now plans to repurchase the remainder of the maximum number of shares allowed by the end of January, 2022. Based on the weighted average price paid for purchases in October under the NCIB program of $42.70, the acceleration would represent an aggregate return of over $1 billion to participating shareholders from November, 2021 to the end of January, 2022. Actual cost of purchases will be based on prices at the time of purchase in accordance with the NCIB rules. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.

Consistent with the company’s balance sheet strength, low capital requirements and strong cash generation, this announcement reflects the company’s priority and capacity to return cash to shareholders. “Imperial continues to be strongly committed to shareholder returns,” said Brad Corson, Imperial chairman, president and chief executive officer. “It starts with a reliable and growing dividend. When we have surplus cash beyond our base dividend, efficient share repurchases through an NCIB has been our first step. After fully utilizing our NCIB, our next step to return surplus cash to shareholders would be a substantial issuer bid or a special dividend and we are actively evaluating these options.”

Source: Imperial

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Cautionary statement: Statements of future events or conditions in this release, including projections, expectations and estimates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as propose, plan, expect, evaluate, strategy, future, continue, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, references to the company’s plan to accelerate purchases under the NCIB and repurchase the remainder of the maximum number of shares allowed by the end of January, 2022; the cost of purchases and modification to purchase plans; the company’s priority, capacity and commitment to return cash to shareholders, including through dividends and NCIB, and the potential for a substantial issuer bid or special dividend.