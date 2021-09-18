Impact Report: 2021 federal election

As we barrel toward close of business, all eyes are on the federal 2021 election projections. With a lead margin of 1.6 per cent in voter support for the Liberals over the Conservatives, a clear path to majority for either party remains opaque. With three days left in the election cycle, and a 44th parliamentary session imminent, we’re breaking down the costed tax and incentives policy proposals across major parties. For enterprise organizations, SMEs and start-ups, here are the funding programs and policies we’ll be tracking post-election.

Conservative Party

Flow-through shares for technology start-up firms would allow the firms to transfer eligible expenses to the owners of the shares, allowing the shareowners to claim expenses on their tax filings as of Jan. 1, 2022. Doubling the Apprenticeship Job Creation Tax Credit: From Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024, employers would be allowed to claim $4 thousand per apprentice per year instead of the previous $2 thousand.

Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024, employers would be allowed to claim $4 thousand per apprentice per year instead of the previous $2 thousand. Employer tax credit for mental health coverage: Effective Jan. 1, 2022, employers would be allowed to claim 25 per cent of additional mental health coverage offered under their benefits plan. The tax credit would be permanent, but employers would only be allowed to receive the tax credit for three years.

Liberal Party of Canada

Microgrants of up to $2,400 would be available to smaller Main Street businesses to support the cost of new technology. Zero-interest loans would be available to SMEs toward the financing of larger technology adoption projects. Providing training for 28 thousand young workers would also aid SMEs looking for help with technology adoption. Expensing growth investments: Privately owned, Canadian-controlled businesses would be allowed to immediately expense up to $1.5 million of investments aimed at growing their business (software, patents, and machinery).

Privately owned, Canadian-controlled businesses would be allowed to immediately expense up to $1.5 million of investments aimed at growing their business (software, patents, and machinery). Changes to the SR&ED program: Proposed changes to the program include simplifying the application process, redefining eligible expenses to match with the current innovation and R&D development and practices, and making the program more generous for companies taking the biggest risks.

Proposed changes to the program include simplifying the application process, redefining eligible expenses to match with the current innovation and R&D development and practices, and making the program more generous for companies taking the biggest risks. Corporate surtax on financial institutions: A three per cent surtax on Canadian taxable earnings of $1 billion or more would be introduced primarily for corporations operating in the finance industry.

A three per cent surtax on Canadian taxable earnings of $1 billion or more would be introduced primarily for corporations operating in the finance industry. Extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS): The CEWS and CERS would be extended from 24 Oct. 2021 to May 31, 2022, for certain industries. Businesses eligible for the extension would include those with at least a 40 per cent revenue loss and would center around the tourism industry (hotels, tour operators, travel agencies, convention centers and festivals). The subsidy rate would be equivalent to the revenue loss (as compared to pre-COVID levels) and would be limited to 75 per cent of losses.

New Democratic Party (NDP)

Capital gains realized on or after September 21, 2021, would be subject to an increase in capital gains included in taxable income. The portion would increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent. Help for small businesses: These would continue until small business can reopen. There is also a proposed hiring bonus as well as a cap on credit card fees and access to government export services for small businesses looking for new markets.

Green Party

Businesses adopting clean technologies would receive financial support, as would the retraining of workers in the oil and gas industry. Entrepreneurship training: Training would be provided to entrepreneurs, with a focus on minorities struggling when it comes to launching or growing their business.

Bloc Québécois

Regional autonomy regarding funding would focus on Quebec rather than on federal decision-making. Focus on green initiatives, forestry, agri-food and aerospace: Funding would be centred around industry-specific projects that would highlight Quebec’s most lucrative industries.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC)

Interprovincial trade barriers would be removed to facilitate the acquisition of goods for small businesses. Green technology: The development of green technology would no longer be subsidized by the government and would instead be funded by private investors.

As election day approaches, it is critical for start-ups, SMEs and large organizations to weigh the impact the proposed campaign policies will have on their businesses. Being fully informed is the first step.

*Campaign proposal information is sourced from the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer, as well as respective campaign websites. Fundingportal is not affiliated with any political party.