Immutable Secures $60M To Scale NFT Projects on Ethereum By CoinQuora

- Immutable announced it raised $60 million in a Series B funding round.
- The company said it will use the fund to expand its global engineering and sales team.
- The funding will also be used to scale the growth of Immutable’s NFT games.
The Layer-2 scalability protocol for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on raised $60 million to scale world-class, carbon-neutral NFT projects.
Today, Immutable announced it raised $60 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $77.5 million. According to the company, they will use the fund to expand the global engineering and sales team. Also, with the fund, the team will strengthen key partnerships with gaming companies.
In addition, the funding will also be used to scale the growth of Immutable in-house published NFT games. This includes the
