Immutable Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of Q3 2021 Financial Results and Appointment of New Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immutable Holdings Inc. (the " Company " or " Immutable ") is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Copies of Immutable's interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Melyssa Charlton as its new interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, following former interim CFO, Mr. Steven Koscik's departure.

"We are delighted that Ms. Charlton has agreed to accept the position of interim Chief Financial Officer for Immutable," said Jordan Fried, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The strength of Ms. Charlton's finance and accounting experience, coupled with knowledge gained through previous positions, make her an excellent fit for the interim CFO role. I would also like to thank Steven for his hard work this year." Ms. Charlton is a Chartered Professional Accountant with nine years of experience in public accounting. Ms. Charlton is proficient in International Financial Reporting Standards and US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Over the course of here career, Ms. Charlton has provided services to both public and private sector clients reporting in Canada and in the United States, over a broad range of industries including technology, blockchain, financing, mining & exploration, oil & gas, and air transportation. She has also played a central role in the completion of many successful, complex transactions.

Article content Ms. Charlton obtained her Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2015 and holds a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno. Ms. Charlton served as the Manager of Financial Reporting for CHC Group LLC for two years and was a public company auditor at Davidson & Company LLP for six years. Ms. Charlton’s current role as the Managing Partner of Charlton & Company Chartered Professional Accountants, a full-service accounting firm in Vancouver, British Columbia, will add exceptional value to the Immutable team by contributing her strong technical expertise and knowledge of the Canadian markets. About Immutable Immutable is a blockchain holding company with a goal of delivering the value of digital assets to every person on earth. It was founded in 2020 on the belief that distributed ledger technology is here to stay. It represents a collection of new assets aimed at bringing the potential of this new market to yet more consumers and investors. In the coming years and decades, the company believes there to be multiple M&A opportunities as well as room to contribute to the blockchain ecosystem. Immutable aims to buy and build profitable blockchain businesses.