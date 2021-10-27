Immunefi to bolster DeFi security service with new funds By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Decentralized finance (DeFi) security platform Immunefi has announced a $5.5 million fundraise from a group of 11 institutional investors, including Blueprint Forest, Electric Capital, Framework Ventures and Bitscale Capital, in addition to a series of private individuals.

Immunefi will utilize the funds to advance its services in DeFi security, providing asset protection to smart contract protocols, as well as implementing financial incentives to benevolent hackers.