IMF’s Georgieva focused on global challenges after getting board’s backing -interview By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva is refocused on serious global challenges, she said on Tuesday, after the fund’s executive board expressed its full confidence in her leadership.

The IMF executive board on Monday cleared Georgieva, the fund’s managing director, of wrongdoing in a World Bank data-rigging scandal https://www.reuters.com/business/external-review-finds-deeper-rot-world-bank-doing-business-rankings-2021-09-20 that occurred when she was CEO of the development bank.

“We have difficult problems to wrestle with and we need the strong standing of the institution to serve the membership,” Georgieva told Reuters in an interview. She said she plans to meet with IMF staff next Monday, following the first week of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings.