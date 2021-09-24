IMF’s Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim’s office of manipulation

Article content WASHINGTON — IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva criticized as false and spurious the findings of an independent probe into allegations that as World Bank head she pressured staff to manipulate data to make China’s business climate appear more favorable. In a statement she plans to present to the IMF’s executive board, Georgieva also accused the office of the bank’s past president, Jim Kong Kim, of manipulation. She said she intervened to block a proposal from a member of his staff to include Hong Kong data in China’s ranking in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report, which would have significantly improved its standing. Kim has not responded to requests for comment.

Article content The bank last week released a report on the investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16. It found that senior bank leaders including Georgieva unduly pressured staff to alter data to improve China’s ranking in the Doing Business report while the bank was seeking China’s support for a capital increase. Georgieva, then World Bank chief executive, has excoriated the probe publicly and to her staff, but she went into greater detail in the statement to the IMF’s executive board, a copy of which was viewed by Reuters on Friday. She said the probe’s findings contained “the false and spurious insinuation … that my colleagues and I at the World Bank would inflate a country’s Doing Business ranking in exchange for capital commitments.”