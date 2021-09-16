IMF warns of ‘looming humanitarian crisis’ in Afghanistan By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it was deeply concerned with the economic situation facing Afghanistan and warned of a looming humanitarian crisis facing the country after last month’s takeover by Islamist Taliban insurgents.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the global lender’s engagement with Afghanistan remains suspended, which means IMF funding is on hold.
He said the immediate focus should be on helping the Afghan people by allowing the flow of remittances and small-scale transfers, and providing aid to countries hosting Afghan refugees.
