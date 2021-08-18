IMF suspends Afghanistan’s access to Fund resources over lack of clarity on government By Reuters

Home Business IMF suspends Afghanistan’s access to Fund resources over lack of clarity on...

IMF suspends Afghanistan's access to Fund resources over lack of clarity on government

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, United States, September 4, 2018.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Afghanistan will not be able to access IMF resources, including a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the recognition of its government after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

“As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community,” an IMF spokesperson said in a statement. “There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”

