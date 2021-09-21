IMF says China has tools to avoid Evergrande’s problems becoming systemic crisis By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of unfinished residential buildings at the Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it is closely following developments surrounding China Evergrande Group, but believes Beijing has the tools to prevent the situation from turning into a systemic crisis.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told Reuters the real estate sector was a big part of China’s economy, and China Evergrande’s potential default could have implications for China’s economic activity and financial stability.

“We are following the developments in China very closely,” Gopinath said, underscoring the need for regulatory reforms to address the heavily leveraged property sector. “We still believe that China has the tools and the policy space to prevent this turning into a systemic crisis.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR