IMF recommends CBDC and global crypto standards for financial stability By Cointelegraph

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a set of actionable policies for the emerging markets and developing economies to ensure financial stability amid global crypto adoption.
The IMF believes in the potential of crypto assets as a tool for faster and cheaper cross-border payments, citing the dramatic increase in the value of the crypto markets despite the bearish trends from May 2021. The report attributes high returns, transaction costs and speed and reduced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards as the primary drivers for crypto adoption.
