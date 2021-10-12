IMF Head, Not in Stagflation Now, London Back to Office: Eco Day

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.

Kristalina Georgieva will remain as head of the International Monetary Fund after the lender’s board reviewed accusations that she improperly influenced a World Bank ranking of China’s business climateStagflation is too strong a word. But across the U.S., China and others, the recovery is losing momentum, Bloomberg Economics writesMore bankers in London’s financial districts are buying lattes and returning to their desks every week, according to Bloomberg’s Pret IndexBets against the pound are gathering pace amid speculation that any Bank of England efforts to curb inflation would darken the outlook for growth and consumer sentimentAs the economy tanked, more people in the U.K. and Ireland decided to open bookstoresA one-off shift in workers’ pay wouldn’t be a sign of sustainably higher inflation, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane saidA surge in energy and metal prices is offering investors a fresh reminder of how the commodities market can fuel inflationThe U.S. and China are still far apart on economics and tradeThree U.S.-based academics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com