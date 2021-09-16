IMF chief Georgieva to speak at U.S.-led global COVID-19 summit on Sept. 22 By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will speak at a virtual global COVID-19 summit on Sept. 22 that the United States is organizing on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the IMF said on Thursday.
U.S. President Joe Biden had asked Georgieva to speak at the summit, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing.
The White House has not formally announced the event or the date. A White House spokesman declined to comment on the comments from the IMF spokesman.
