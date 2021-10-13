IMF chief Georgieva says data-rigging scandal won’t hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation

Table of Contents Article content

WASHINGTON — International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday distanced herself and the fund from a data-rigging scandal involving her former employer, the World Bank, but said she did not expect the saga to hamper decades of close collaboration between the two institutions. Georgieva, who was cleared of wrongdoing in the matter by the IMF's executive board on Monday https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-board-resume-debate-over-georgievas-future-later-monday-2021-10-11, had sharply criticized a report prepared by law firm WilmerHale for the World Bank's board, and the decision to make its findings public.

The law firm's investigative report https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/84a922cc9273b7b120d49ad3b9e9d3f9-0090012021/original/DB-Investigation-Findings-and-Report-to-the-Board-of-Executive-Directors-September-15-2021.pdf alleged that Georgieva and other senior World Bank officials applied "undue pressure" on bank staff to make changes to boost China's ranking in the bank's 2018 business climate report. Georgieva vehemently denied the accusations, and she and her lawyer faulted WilmerHale for not telling her she was a subject of the probe. Some of her backers, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz called the report a "hatchet job" by World Bank President David Malpass, and Mark Weisbrot, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, called for Congress to investigate Malpass's actions in the matter.

Malpass has not commented on the probe's targeting of Georgieva, saying only that the report speaks for itself. The bank also canceled the Doing Business report https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/statement/2021/09/16/world-bank-group-to-discontinue-doing-business-report, and is now implementing reforms aimed at ensuring research integrity https://www.reuters.com/business/world-bank-taking-steps-boost-research-integrity-after-data-rigging-scandal-2021-10-11. Georgieva, a longtime World Bank official, on Tuesday insisted in an interview with Reuters that the data issues were limited to the bank's controversial Doing Business series, and had nothing to do with the work of the fund.