IMF calls for coordinated action, accountability in COVID-19 battle

WASHINGTON — The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called for coordinated action and greater accountability to ensure that the world meets a target of vaccinating 40% of people in every country against COVID-19 by the end of 2021. India's decision this week to resume vaccine exports was "a very important part of the solution," but major economies also had to ratchet up vaccine deliveries to honor their pledges, Gita Gopinath told Reuters in an interview.

The pandemic has killed nearly 5 million people across the world, and the IMF has warned that highly unequal health prospects – with just 2% of people in low-income countries vaccinated to date – poses "severe risks." Gopinath said Group of Seven rich countries had delivered only 14% of the total vaccine doses they had promised, but increasing that to 50% would provide sufficient doses to reach the global target for 2021. "It's not enough to make announcements and pledges. You have to come through on it," she said, adding that one of the biggest accomplishments of the COVID-19 summit being organized by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday would be a more systematic way of holding countries accountable. "I think (ending the pandemic) is still a solvable problem and that it can be done, as long as you can get the countries and the vaccine manufacturers to come together and deliver on these targets," she said.