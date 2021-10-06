IMF board to meet again on Georgieva review on Friday – source

Article content WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund’s executive board plans to meet again on Friday after interviewing Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva over claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China in her previous role, a source familiar with the deliberations said. A spokesperson for the board said only that it would come together “soon” to discuss the matter but did not give a day. “The Executive Board remains committed to a thorough, objective, and timely review and expects to meet again soon for further discussion,” the spokesperson said.

Article content Georgieva, who is preparing for the IMF and World Bank annual meetings next week, has strongly denied https://www.reuters.com/business/imfs-georgieva-accuses-former-world-bank-president-kims-office-manipulation-2021-09-24 the accusations. A spokesperson for Georgieva declined to comment on Wednesday. On Monday, board members spent five hours questioning lawyers from the WilmerHale firm about their World Bank investigation report https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/84a922cc9273b7b120d49ad3b9e9d3f9-0090012021/original/DB-Investigation-Findings-and-Report-to-the-Board-of-Executive-Directors-September-15-2021.pdf, which alleged that Georgieva, as the bank’s CEO in 2017, applied undue pressure on staff https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16to alter data in the flagship “Doing Business” report to benefit China.