IMF board seeks more details on claims against Georgieva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board adjourned without a decision about the future of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday and said it would seek more information about claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to benefit China in her previous role.
The IMF said the board had made “significant progress,” but agreed to request “more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.