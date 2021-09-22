IMF board gets initial briefing on Georgieva role in China data rigging scandal

Article content

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met on Tuesday to discuss a report prepared for the World Bank alleging that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff to alter data to favor China while serving as the bank’s CEO.

The board agreed to meet again soon for further discussions, an IMF spokesperson said, but gave no specific date.

“The Board discussed the Ethics Committee’s deliberations so far and had a preliminary exchange of views on the report and the Managing Director’s statement in response to it,” the spokesperson said.