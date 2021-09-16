IMF approves $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea By Reuters

DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and an explosion at a military base that destroyed much of its mainland city of Bata in March.
The IMF said in a statement on Thursday that the financial support requested by the oil-dependent Central African state would help it mitigate the fallout from both shocks.
“The Bata explosions and still unfolding COVID-19 pandemic have inflicted heavy human and economic damage on Equatorial Guinea,” the IMF said.
The explosions at a depot in a military barracks in Bata killed 105 people.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.