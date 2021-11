Article content

DAKAR — The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Congo Republic on a three-year lending program worth around $1.1 billion to help stabilize the economy and spur a post-pandemic recovery.

“Projected at 94 percent of GDP at end-2021, debt is sustainable but significant vulnerabilities persist,” the Fund said in a statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Aaron Ross)