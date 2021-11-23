Iman Shumpert & His Partner Daniella Karagach Win Season 30 Of ‘Dancing With The Stars!’

Roommates, congratulations are in order for Iman Shumpert and his dance partner Daniella Karagach, who officially won Season 30 of ‘Dancing With The Stars!!’ Iman Shumpert also made history as the first ex-NBA player to ever win the popular dance competition show.

Iman Shumpert can now add another title alongside his previous NBA championship win, as he is now the winner of the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy from snatching this season’s crown on ABC’s long-running celebrity dance competition series, ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Towards the end of the season 30 finale, it came down to fan favorites Iman Shumpert and his dance partner Daniella Karagach and JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson. With both couples garnering tons of praises from the judges for their final performances of the season, it left fans on the edge of their seats as the clock counted down to the moments before the winner was formally announced.

When it was time for the winner to be revealed, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ host Tyra Banks couldn’t contain her excitement as she geared up to announce the winner.

“One of these two couples is about to win it all. After 10 weeks of intense competition, it’s time for the final result. Oh my god, Iman and Daniella! Oh my god! Congratulations, Iman and Daniella!,” she proclaimed excitedly.

Once Iman and Daniella were announced as the winners, the two erupted into smiles and cheers along with a ton of confetti to celebrate their historic win.

