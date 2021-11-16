Iman Shumpert Becomes The First Former NBA Player To Advance To The Finals On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 

Last night Iman Shumpert and his dance partner Daniella Karagach hit the dance floor once again on DWTS, however, this week’s victory turned out to be a historic moment for Iman.

Iman and Daniella performed their tango and jazz routines during the show’s semi-finals and ultimately they have advanced to next week’s finals, making Iman the first former NBA star to make it to the finals in the show’s 30 seasons.

During a recent visit to “The Real,” Iman talked about competing for DWTS, his beautiful family, and the NBA. When asked what’s next when it comes to the NBA, he said, “I’m really just trying to stay sharp, stay ready. It’s not like I’m not working out, it’s not like I can’t find a gym. I’m gonna continue to stay in there and keep poking my head in.”

He shared that DWTS has been helping to keep him in shape just in case he is called back up to the NBA. He said that the routines have been helping him to work on his knees and balance.

Iman also shared that if he had a choice in what team he could play for, he would want to play for the Chicago Bulls since he is a Chicago native.

We all know aside from that, Iman is married to Teyana Taylor, who not only kills it when it comes to singing but also when it comes to dancing. Iman credited his wife for being one of his biggest supporters during his time on DWTS. “Daniella will give me structure tips. ‘This is the form, this is the point system…this is how, this is why.’ Teyana gives me, ‘Alright you got your steps? Now sell it,’” he said.

Iman made it clear that he and Daniella are definitely going to win the Mirror Trophy Ball come next week.

Check out his full interview below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

