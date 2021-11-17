Iman Says She Still Feels Married To David Bowie

“He’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.”
She and the rock music icon were married for more than two decades, from their wedding in 1992 until David’s death in early 2016. They share a daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Jones, who’s now 21 years old.
More than five years after David passed away from health complications related to his cancer diagnosis, Iman recalled their “epic romance,” and shared the ways it continues to live on today, in a new interview with People.
“There are days that are harder than others but the memories are not all sad of why the person isn’t here. The memories are now of how great it was,” said Iman. “Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me.”
Echoing previous comments from a 2018 interview with Porter Edit, Iman told People that she still does not plan to re-marry.
“I still feel married,” she explained. “Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.'”
“I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present,” Iman continued. “Through my memory, my love lives.”
Iman’s namesake cosmetics company recently unveiled a fragrance that she created as a tribute to David’s legacy. It’s called Love Memoir, and you can check it out here. Read Iman’s full interview with People here.