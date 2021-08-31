Illuvium hits new highs as interest in NFT-based blockchain gaming skyrockets By Cointelegraph

One project that has quickly risen in value over the past two months as details about its ongoing development trickle to the public is Illuvium (ILV), an open-world fantasy battle game built on the (ETH) blockchain.

The world of nonfungible tokens and blockchain gaming has seen immense growth and progress towards mainstream adoption in 2021. Recently, the movement picked up steam as an array of celebrities and internet influencers jumped on the hype train by purchasing premium digital collectibles.

