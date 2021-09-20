Illumina says it had expected EU hold order on Grail By Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – U.S. life sciences company Illumina (NASDAQ:) said on Monday that it had anticipated an order from EU antitrust enforcers to keep recently acquired Grail as a separate company while waiting for regulatory clearance of the deal.
The company said it would discuss certain changes suggested by the European Commission in the coming days. The EU competition enforcer had earlier on Monday said it plans to impose interim measures against the company for closing the deal prematurely but did not provide details.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.