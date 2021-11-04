Illumina Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Illumina (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Illumina announced earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $1.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $1.05B.
Illumina shares are up 14.04% from the beginning of the year, still down 24.08% from its 52 week high of $555.77 set on February 12. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 23.68% from the start of the year.
Illumina shares lost 0.12% in after-hours trade following the report.
Illumina follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
Illumina’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on October 26, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.83 on revenue of $63.53B.
Taiwan Semiconductor had beat expectations on October 14 with third quarter EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $14.75B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $14.81B.
