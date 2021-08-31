Illinois could vote Tuesday on bill that aims to save nuclear plants

Article content The Illinois legislature is edging closer to a vote as soon as Tuesday on a bill that aims to prevent two nuclear power plants from shutting, as the owner moves to close one next month unless the state acts. The legislature could vote in a special session on a new version of a wide-ranging energy bill introduced Monday that allows nuclear plants to earn carbon mitigation credits for generating virtually emissions-free power. The session is on legislative mapping, but could include the energy bill vote.

Article content “Talks continue in efforts to reach agreement,” said John Patterson, a spokesperson for Don Harmon, a Democrat and the Illinois Senate president. Exelon Corp has said it will close the Byron nuclear plant in mid September and the Dresden plant in November if a state or federal program does not come to the rescue. Gina McCarthy, President Joe Biden’s climate adviser, has said existing nuclear plants are “absolutely essential” to hit U.S. goals to decarbonize the electric grid by 2035 and the administration has supported federal incentives for nuclear. Incentives are included in bipartisan infrastructure and reconciliation bills being considered by the U.S Congress. But Exelon has said these alone would come too late to save Byron and Dresden.