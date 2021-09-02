Illegal crypto mining not the cause of power shortages in Iran, ministry says By Cointelegraph

Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade reportedly dismissed claims by leading power company Tavanir that blamed illegal cryptocurrency miners for the ongoing power shortages in the country.
According to a report by the Financial Tribune, Alireza Hadi, the ministry’s director of investment and planning, said that the figures announced by Tavanir “seem to be highly exaggerated.” Hadi questioned Tavanir’s claims that illegal mining activities consume 2,000 megawatts of power. “This amount would equal power used by 3 million pieces of hardware,” he said.
