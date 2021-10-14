IKEA reports record full-year retail sales of 41.9 billion euros By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The 2021 catalogue is seen on a showroom kitchen counter at an IKEA store on the outskirts of Stockholm, Sweden December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture brand, reported record high annual retail sales on Thursday despite global supply chain disruptions as housebound consumers spent more on their homes.

Franchiser Inter IKEA said sales of products and services at all IKEA stores and online totalled 41.9 billion euros ($48.7 billion) – up 6% from the previous fiscal year and up 1% from pre-pandemic fiscal 2019.

E-commerce for the year to August grew by 73% to account for 26% of total retail sales, it said in a statement.

Main franchisee Ingka Group, which owns the bulk of stores and the e-commerce operations, said separately its retail sales rose 6% to 37.4 billion euros.

That was 2% higher than pre-pandemic levels, Ingka Chief Executive Jesper Brodin said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR