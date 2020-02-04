IIHF Hall of Fame: Five players and one constructor announced in the Class of 2020

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced on Tuesday to the members of the Class Hall of Fame 2020, consisting of five players and an individual in the category of builders.

Alexei Yashin (Russia), Mark Streit (Switzerland), Kimmo Timonen (Finland), Mathias Seger (Switzerland) and Ryan Smyth (Canada) enter the Hall as induced players, while Korea's Mong-Won Chung is the only inducer.

There are currently 229 members of the IIHF Hall of Fame, but that number will be inflated in May when these five men are incorporated. Russia leads all countries with 35 members with Canada only one behind and with both nations welcoming an additional member in 2020, Russia will maintain its leadership.

County Inductees Russia 35 Canada 3. 4 Sweden 30 Czech Republic 24 U.S 24 Finland twenty Germany 13 Slovakia 9 9 Switzerland 5 5 Austria 4 4 France 4 4 Britain 4 4 Hungary 3 Japan 3 Denmark two Italy two Latvia two Romania two Slovenia two Belarus one Belgium one Bulgaria one Kazakhstan one Norway one Poland one Ukraine one

* Class 2020 armatures are not reflected in the table above.

You can find the complete list of people included, including the year of admission and the category. by clicking here.

Alexei Yashin

Yashin played in nine world championships, winning gold in his first place in 1993 before adding silver (1998) and bronze (2005) to his collection. He also won gold (1992) and silver (1991) with Russia in the World Youth Championship and won silver (1998) and bronze (2002) medals in the Olympic Games (fourth in third and third Olympic Games in 2006).

In the NHL, Yashin played 850 games over the course of 12 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders.

Mark streit

The most veteran Swiss player in the history of the NHL has solidified his place and rightly so. Streit played 12 seasons in the NHL, totaling 786 games. He won his only Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

Streit captained Switzerland in the World Championship in nine of its 13 professional tournaments. He was also the captain of Switzerland in three of his four Olympic Games in 2006, 2010 and 2014 (he was not captain in the 2002 Olympic Games).

Kimmo Timonen

The four-time Olympic medalist of Finland breaks the ballot of the Hall of Fame. He won silver in 2006 and bronze in 1998, 2010 and 2014, Timonen was a constant pilot for Finland's international team. He also won three silver medals at the Wolrd Championship in 1998, 1999 and 2001.

Timonen overcame important blood clots in 2014 that could have ended his career. Instead, he fought and won the Stanley Cup in 2015 with the Chicago Blackhawks. Timonen, four times NHL All-Star, played for the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Blackhawks during their 16-season NHL career.

Mathias Seger

Seger represented Switzerland in four Olympic Games from 2002 to 2014 and played in an IIHF record in 16 World Championships. He also spent 17 seasons with the ZSC Lions in the NLA; He never played in the NHL.

Ryan Smyth

"Captain Canada,quot; was the final player announced on Tuesday. He represented Canada in the Youth World Cup, eight World Championships, the World Hockey Cup and two Olympic Games (2002 and 2006), winning gold in all four tournaments (twice in the IIHF World Championship). Smyth used the "C,quot; patch for five years in the World Championship.

In the NHL, he played 1270 games for 19 seasons, spending 15 in Edmonton with the Oilers. He made the All-Star Game in 2007.

Mong-Won Chung

Chung is the 64th builder to reach the Hall of Fame and the first Korean in the Hall. He established Anyang Halla, the first Korean ice hockey team, in 1994. He also helped create the Asian League in 2003 and was the architect of the 2018 Korean women's Olympic ice hockey team.