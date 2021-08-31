iHeartMedia plans NFT giveaway ahead of major music festival By Cointelegraph

Mass media holding company iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:) is planning to distribute free nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, in partnership with sustainable NFT platform OneOf — a campaign that could introduce more music lovers to digital collectibles.
The campaign is intended to promote the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 17-18. Beginning on Tuesday, users can claim one free NFT “poker chip” directly on the OneOf platform. Up to 1 million tokens are claimable through Sept. 14. Users who collect an entire set are eligible to receive a limited edition NFT by artist Cory Van Lew. As Cointelegraph reported, Van Lew is the digital artist behind Mike Tyson’s NFT collection.
