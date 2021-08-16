Iggy Azalea Says She Thinks Record Labels Should Hire Psychologists For Their Artists 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Iggy Azalea is using her platform to help speak out for artists when it comes to their mental health. Early Monday the rapper took to Twitter to express that she feels that record labels should play a role when it comes to enlisting help from psychologists for their artists.

She said, “I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label. Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?”

Iggy continued, “Also yes it may seem like ‘But there’s so many labels!’ There’s actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses.”

She called out names such as Lucian Grainge and Rob stringer as the names that were at the top of the list of people who are running the music industry and concluded, “Between these two guys that’s literally like 85% coverage across the labels. See what I’m saying? It’s not hard to actually do this. Why won’t they do it? But have like 20 deep teams of A&Rs that literally no one even wants in the studio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

There were many people who agreed with Iggy’s idea. While some acknowledged that they agreed with her, they expressed their opinions that some record labels worry about the production of music versus the artists’ mental health.

Then there were some people who thought that artists are capable enough to cater to their mental health without the labels’ involvement.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Iggy Azalea Says She Thinks Record Labels Should Hire Psychologists For Their Artists appeared first on The Shade Room.