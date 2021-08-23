Iggy Azalea Denied That She’s Seeing Tristan Thompson

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“Y’all are really that bored?!?!”
Iggy Azalea has heard the rumors that she’s spending *quality* time with with Tristan Thompson, and she is Not. Here. For. It.
ICYMI, vlogger Tasha K recently alleged in a video that the “Fancy” rapper was hooking up with the NBA player, who has been publicly trying to win back his ex Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares a daughter, 3-year-old True.
Posting to Twitter, Iggy came right out with a strongly worded denial, writing, “Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like… Y’all are really that bored?!?!”
“Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullshit, so I’m actually annoyed,” she continued.
“Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON.”
That ought to settle it! Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming…
