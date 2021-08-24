Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Chemical company International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has signed a deal to sell its microbial control unit to German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess , with the deal being valued at $1.3 billion, the companies said. IFF, which supplies scents and tastes for products that are household names, said on Monday the cash proceeds from the deal will be primarily used to reduce outstanding debt. The companies added they expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2022. Within four years after the deal closing, Lanxess said it expects synergies to add about $35 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive in the first fiscal year after closing, the statement added.