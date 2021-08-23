Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Chemical company International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has signed a deal to sell its microbial control unit to German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess , with the deal being valued at $1.3 billion, the companies said. IFF, which supplies scents and tastes for products that are household names, said on Monday the cash proceeds from the deal will be primarily used to reduce outstanding debt. The companies added they expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2022. The German company said its currently suspended share buy-back program in the amount of 463 million euros ($543.89 million) will be terminated. The nearly 1.1 million repurchased shares under the program will be canceled, it added.