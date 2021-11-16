IEA’s Oil Refining Data Offer a Less-Bearish Take on the Market

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that a rally in oil prices could soon be over. Its estimates on oil refineries’ crude consumption offer a more bullish take.

The world’s oil refineries will get through 80 million barrels a day of crude this month, up by almost 3% from October and well above quarterly averages for January-September, according to figures from the Paris-based adviser to energy consuming nations. Next month, daily processing rates are forecast to increase by 800,000 barrels more.