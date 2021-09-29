Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina’s Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party – Hollywood Life

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28.

Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.

The Dolce & Gabbana Ruched Cotton-Blend Tulle Midi Dress hugged her curvy frame perfectly and featured long sleeves and a high neck. Under the sheer mesh material, you could clearly see her cheeky underwear, which showed off major skin from behind. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy slingback black heels and a voluminous blowout.

Meanwhile, Idris looked as handsome as ever when he donned a fitted blue Dolce & Gabbana suit with a crisp white button-down shirt underneath, a skinny black tie, and a pair of black leather shoes.

It was totally fitting that Idris attended the after-party for the new film, considering he’s a favorite to play the next James Bond. While many fans of the Luther star want him to play the iconic role, Idris has been super secretive about the idea.

Back in June of 2019, Idris spoke about the possibility with Vanity Fair, saying, “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey. Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond.’”