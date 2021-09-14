Idris Elba Will Star In Netflix Luther Film

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

More Idris Elba on-screen is completely fine by me.

Some times dreams really do come true! Idris Elba is finally getting his Luther movie.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK

On Monday, Netflix announced that a Luther movie is in the works written by creator Neil Cross.

Idris Elba will be reprising his role as troubled detective John Luther. Plus, some other fan favorites will be joining.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis will be joining the mix in some capacity.

Season 5 of Luther aired in 2019, and Idris has not been shy about sharing his wishes to do a movie.


Getty Images / Getty Images for Global Citizen

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I feel like John has to make some decision in jail,” he shared about his character’s fate.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK

He continued, “It’s quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward. I think that’s a great setup for a movie. The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it’s a bigger but smaller dose of Luther.”


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Fans are very excited to see the film, and Idris was trending on Twitter after it was announced.


Mark R. Milan / GC Images

One person called it recommended viewing for all who claim to be Idris Elba fans.

If you are a fan of Mr. Elba but don’t know the show Luther…get of here right now and start the first season on Hulu. So hyped it’s continuing.

It’s amazing! It’s British! It’s native Idris Elba!!


Twitter: @L0rdMagnus / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Many fans are hoping this movie will include Ruth Wilson, who played his twisted love-interest.

they better be playing not announcing ruth wilson for the luther movie just to keep it a secret bc there’s no way she d worded like that, i love idris elba but the show just isn’t interesting without their dynamic/chemistry so they better bring alice back


Twitter: @lsaacmcavoy

Finally, this fan summed it up by saying it’s “one of the best TV shows ever created.” High praise.

Must. See. One the best tv shows ever created, #Luther, gets a long awaited film. LETS GOOOO https://t.co/RFiikTAGNh


Twitter: @ColumbusTrey / Courtesy of Terrell Mullin; Laurie Sparham

No matter what they have in store for the film, it’s sure to be epic. Idris, it’s time to put the coat back on.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR