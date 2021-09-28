Idina Menzel Says She Was Too Young To Be A Mom On Glee

“But I don’t have a chip on my shoulder about that…”

Idina Menzel joined Glee during the second half of season one, much to the delight of musical theater fans who thought the Broadway star would make a great addition to the TV series.


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

She played Shelby, the fictional biological mother of Lea Michele’s character Rachel — and their resemblance was definitely striking.


Karwai Tang / Karwai Tang / Getty Images, Jared Siskin / Getty Images for Cinq ÃÂ Sept

Looking back, Idina has one major suggestion for Glee creators responsible for her storyline. It has to do with the logistical details of Shelby and Rachel’s relationship, since she’s only 15 years older than Lea IRL.


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“She was 26, and I probably should’ve been her older sister,” said Idina, referencing the suspiciously small age gap between herself and her costar in recent comments to InStyle. She was in her late 30s and early 40s while filming Glee.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Shelby was hired as a surrogate by Rachel’s dads when she was just starting out her career and trying to “make it” in New York City, so she most likely would have been a younger birth mom — but Idina’s point still stands.

“I don’t have a chip on my shoulder about that,” she added jokingly of the age difference.


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Of course, Hollywood has a sexist history of aging women in roles, whether it’s casting 30 and 40-something women in much, much older roles or casting teen and 20-something women as a decade older.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Amy Poehler, for example, played Regina George’s mom in Mean Girls when she was just 33.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Rachel McAdams, who played Regina, was 26 at the time.

There was also the bizarre casting of Sally Field as Tom Hanks’ elderly mother in Forest Gump when she was around 32. Even odder was the fact that she’d played Tom’s love interest in Punchline six years prior.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

Ten years later we saw Angelina Jolie playing Colin Farrell’s fully grown mother in Alexander at age 29. Colin is less than one year younger than Angelina.


Franziska Krug / Getty Images

Producers, if you’re reading, can we try hiring women to play age-appropriate roles from now on? I know TV and movies ask us to suspend disbelief to a certain extent, but these casting choices were too much of a stretch.

