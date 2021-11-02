IDEXX Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. IDEXX Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

IDEXX Labs announced earnings per share of $2.03 on revenue of $810.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $797.61M.

IDEXX Labs shares are up 33.33% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.67% from its 52 week high of $706.51 set on August 4. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 21.01% from the start of the year.

IDEXX Labs follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

IDEXX Labs’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on October 19, who reported EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $20.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $19.83B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on October 27 with third quarter EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $10.04B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5785 on revenue of $9.77B.

