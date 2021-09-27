Idexo Announces its Community Development Kit For Developers to Mint NFTs By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Idexo Announces its Community Development Kit For Developers to Mint NFTs
  • Idexo announced the launch of its Community Development Kit (CDK).
  • With this, users can mint a non-fungible token (NFT).

Idexo, the platform that allows creative entrepreneurs to build industry-disrupting applications, announced the launch of its Community Development Kit (CDK).

In a press release, the firm said that CDK makes use of Idexo’s API to expedite community growth across social platforms. This means users can mint a non-fungible token (NFT) by simply sending a tweet or a Telegram message.

For instance, Idexo is a cross-chain NFT API that enables anyone to build NFTs and NFT-oriented marketplaces for different purposes. In addition to this, Idexo is compatible with Avalanche, , Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Arweave, and Polygon.

Earlier in September, the firm amassed $2.5m in funding to help integrate NFTs into any application or game. Also, via CDK, developers can integrate …

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR