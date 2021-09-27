Idexo Announces its Community Development Kit For Developers to Mint NFTs By CoinQuora

Idexo Announces its Community Development Kit For Developers to Mint NFTs



Idexo announced the launch of its Community Development Kit (CDK).

With this, users can mint a non-fungible token (NFT).

In a press release, the firm said that CDK makes use of Idexo’s API to expedite community growth across social platforms. This means users can mint a non-fungible token (NFT) by simply sending a tweet or a Telegram message.

For instance, Idexo is a cross-chain NFT API that enables anyone to build NFTs and NFT-oriented marketplaces for different purposes. In addition to this, Idexo is compatible with Avalanche, , Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Arweave, and Polygon.

Earlier in September, the firm amassed $2.5m in funding to help integrate NFTs into any application or game. Also, via CDK, developers can integrate …

