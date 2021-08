Ida’s insurance impact likely to be boosted by pandemic pricing

Article content NEW YORK — Insurers are bracing for $15 billion to $30 billion in claims from Hurricane Ida, but the figure could jump higher, in part because of pandemic pricing that has pushed up the cost of lumber and labor to rebuild, insurance experts said on Monday. The widely ranging estimates, based on models that track the storm’s severity and path, are still likely to be less than the $87 billion in claims from Hurricane Katrina, when adjusted for inflation, experts said. Insurance companies with significant exposure include Allstate Corp, Progressive Corp, FedNat , Chubb Ltd, American International Group Inc , Travelers Companies Inc and The Hartford , according to Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome.

Article content Ida was about one category weaker than Katrina was when it made landfall 16 years ago, and that makes a large difference in its destruction and financial cost, Newsome said. Insurers said they are asking clients about damage and poring over satellite images to assess the wind impact. But inspections are necessary to assess the amount of flooding. “The wind damage may be more visible, but you don’t know the extent of the water damage until you’re actually able to inspect,” said Anne Wilson, property expert for the Americas at Swiss Re AG. “You have to get eyes on the ground.” Insurance costs for residential flooding will largely be covered by the U.S. National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).