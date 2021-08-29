Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LONDON — Hurricane Ida rapidly intensified early on Sunday and was now a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale as it headed toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Ida was located about 100 miles (160 km) south of the mouth of the Mississippi river, carrying top sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), the NHC said in an advisory.

(Editing by Frances Kerry)