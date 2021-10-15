ICME Awarded Grant From the DFINITY Foundation to Build on the Internet Computer By DailyCoin

ICME Awarded Grant From the DFINITY Foundation to Build on the Internet Computer



ICME was awarded a grant from the DFINITY Foundation’s developer program to build on the Internet Computer.

ICME is a trailblazing no-code website and application builder for the Internet Computer. Through ICME’s smooth, secure, and easy-to-use platform, users can deploy everything from blogs, storefronts, and even their own dapps — directly on the blockchain. Open and accessible to developers and beginners alike, ICME exists to help visionaries turn their dreams into reality. With no code, no manuals, and no learning curve, what will you build?

The Internet Computer has attracted thousands of developers, and hundreds of thousands of users of its decentralized apps (dapps), within just a few months of its launch in May of 2021.

Decentralized versions of Reddit, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Medium, Dropbox (NASDAQ:), and Trello — as well as DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces and play-to-earn games — are already up and running with users on the Internet Computer.

The DFINITY Developer Grant Program aims to catalyze the growth of the Internet Computer ecosystem and make the Internet Computer accessible and approachable to more developers around the world by providing support to promising entrepreneurs, developers and teams. Each grant is designed to give projects runway to focus on key development areas including:

Developer tooling

Dapp infrastructure

Integrations and APIs

Open internet services

Canister development kits (CDKs) and agents

The DFINITY Foundation is committed to providing follow-on grants to projects that show progress from initial grants.

A total of $1,780,000 has already been committed to 93 projects from the nearly quarter of a billion dollars offered by DFINITY’s grant program since May 2021. It is one of the blockchain sector’s biggest developer grant programs. You can find a full list of grant recipients and guidelines for how to apply here.

The grants program is a non-dilutive form of financing for up-and-coming projects that solve crucial problems in the next phase of our connected world. Please note that this program is not meant to be a source of venture funding. If you are actively fundraising, consider applying to the Beacon Fund.

Continue reading on DailyCoin