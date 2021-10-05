Iceland 2008 firsthand By Cointelegraph

What it’s like when the banks collapse: Iceland 2008 firsthand
Many Bitcoiners look forward to the day in the future when the banking system collapses and hyper-Bitcoinization occurs.
But Jared Bibler an American who experienced the most dramatic banking and share market collapse in living memory in Iceland in 2008 says the reality is something no one would ever want to experience.
The most peaceful country
A most peculiar bank
The crisis unfolds
The investigation
Justice denied
Bitcoin emerges
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.