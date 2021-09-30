Home Business Ice hockey-Ukraine league GM fired for anti-racism comments By Reuters

Ice hockey-Ukraine league GM fired for anti-racism comments By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

(Reuters) – The general manager of the Ukraine Hockey League (UHL) said on Thursday he has been fired from his role for speaking out about racism following an incident between two players during a recent game.

According to Eugene Kolychev, his voice was ignored in the decision to suspend HC Kremenchuk forward Andriy Deniskin for 13 games after he taunted HC Donbass defenseman Jalen Smereck, who is Black, when he mimed peeling and eating a banana.

“I have spoken openly about #racism in Ukrainian hockey and the Ukrainian Hockey Federation FIRED me as General Manager of the #UHL today,” Kolychev wrote on Twitter (NYSE:). “Will it solve the problem? No. Will it silence me? NO!”.

A UHL spokeswoman confirmed that Kolychev had been fired but declined further comment. A request for comment sent to the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine was not immediately answered.

The incident in Sunday’s game has reverberated around the ice hockey world with many players and organisations calling Deniskin’s punishment too lenient.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©