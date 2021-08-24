ICE Futures Canada quotes and cash prices

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
WINNIPEG — ICE Futures Canada closing prices:
Canola: Nov. ’21 $22.20 higher $876.10; Jan. ’22 $20.80 higher $862.80; Mar. ’22 $19.50 higher $844.00; May. ’22 $19.90 higher $820.30; Jul. ’22 $19.80 higher $792.30; Nov. ’22 $19.20 higher $648.80; Jan. ’23 $19.20 higher $641.00; Mar. ’23 $19.20 higher $626.60; May. ’23 $19.20 higher $628.50; Jul. ’23 $19.20 higher $632.70; Nov. ’23 $19.20 higher $652.60;
Tuesday’s estimated volume of trade: 357,300 tonnes of canola.